Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 677,715 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677,715 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of E*TRADE Financial worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.77.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.