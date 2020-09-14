Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 109,727 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,395,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,450,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

DECK opened at $203.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,150. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

