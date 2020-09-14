CaixaPay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded down 29% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $83,987.12 and $23.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00303573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00115255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.01543688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000293 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00197861 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.