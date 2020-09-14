BTC Lite Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $51,751.31 and approximately $49.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, BTC Lite has traded 44% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.23 or 0.04825312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00062259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

