Brokerages Set Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) PT at $142.25

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,501 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 160.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.77. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

