Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Price Target at $42.64

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Textron stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Textron by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Textron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

