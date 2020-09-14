Brokerages Set Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Target Price at $4.03

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $63,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $255.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.