Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price at $46.00

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Sidoti upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,308,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 100.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,232,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,304 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after purchasing an additional 371,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,660.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 232,161 shares in the last quarter.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

