Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target at $4.75

Sep 14th, 2020

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $2.27 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

