Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target at $4.75

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $2.27 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

