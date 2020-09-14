Brokerages Set Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) PT at $8.73

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra decreased their price target on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.
Shares of M opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Macy’s by 4,465.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
