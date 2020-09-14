Brokerages Set Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) PT at $8.73

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra decreased their price target on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of M opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Macy’s by 4,465.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

