Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target at $162.47

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.21.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
