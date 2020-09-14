Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target at $162.47

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

