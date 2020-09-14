Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

