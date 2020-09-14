Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.
