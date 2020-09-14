Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Target Price at $6.38

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 138,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 85,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
