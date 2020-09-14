Brokerages Set GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Target Price at $44.60

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNFT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $4.65 on Friday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.