Brokerages Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Genesco stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.66. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

