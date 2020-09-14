Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Target Price at $38.63

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

