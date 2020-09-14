Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Price Target at $66.50

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

KOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOF opened at $40.55 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.18). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

