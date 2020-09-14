Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) PT at $29.07

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000.

CZR opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.