Brokerages Set BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) PT at $56.00

Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in BHP Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 8,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.