Brokerages Set Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT at $139.20

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

ALXN opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $121.50. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

