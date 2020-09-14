Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 643,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,216,391. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.