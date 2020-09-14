Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $14.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.27. 11,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.