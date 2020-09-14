Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Sells $1,623,489.86 in Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charlie B. Kawwas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $359.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.96. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

