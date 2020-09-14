British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 28.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,421,000 after buying an additional 525,868 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 380,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78,413 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $34.29. 26,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,090. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

