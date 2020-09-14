Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $565,800.00 in Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,421,088.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BOX opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

