Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Update

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BIF stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B sold 906,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $8,652,760.92. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 97.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 797,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 393,955 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 309.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 374,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 282,836 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 97.5% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 325,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 160,845 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 139.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 213,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 124,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $881,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

