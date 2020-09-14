Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Receives $705.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $705.23.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $851.51 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $897.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $831.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.54.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.21, for a total transaction of $384,864.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.43, for a total transaction of $800,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $320,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,359 shares of company stock worth $48,872,759 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 10.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

