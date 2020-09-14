BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $17.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $784.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,198 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.