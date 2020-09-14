Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Down 41.8% in August

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the August 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 129.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $16.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.