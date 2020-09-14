BitcoinZ Trading 13% Higher This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $499,667.33 and $22,224.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00598545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00079889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00060460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,802,535,200 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

