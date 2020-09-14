Bitcoinus (BITS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,512.10 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,730.14 or 1.00102702 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00183881 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

