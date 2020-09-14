BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEAT. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

