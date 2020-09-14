BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Shares Gap Down to $8.78

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.45. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 1,089 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $196.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 144.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

