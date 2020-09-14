BidiPass Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. BidiPass has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.25 or 0.04720499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005116 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00061965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002450 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,759,043 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

