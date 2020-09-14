BidaskClub Upgrades Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to “Strong-Buy”

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of ERIE opened at $220.48 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $224.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 5,117.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 552,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 541,519 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 11.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.