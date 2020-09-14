BidaskClub Upgrades Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Buy

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHEF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.45 million, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

