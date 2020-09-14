BidaskClub Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $86.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $642.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.98. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $166,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

