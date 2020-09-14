BidaskClub Downgrades Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Strong Sell

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,256.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

