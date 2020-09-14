BidaskClub Downgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Hold

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB opened at $266.61 on Friday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,863 shares of company stock worth $9,085,220 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after buying an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 49.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 53,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,429,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $905,659,000 after purchasing an additional 498,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

