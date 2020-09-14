Beetle Coin Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $391,184.67 and approximately $2,430.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00059229 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 238,854,363 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $24.43 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

