Beer Money (BEER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,063.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $118,381.26 and $13,063.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.25 or 0.04720499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005116 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00061965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002450 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.