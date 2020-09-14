Beaxy 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,271.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $2,271.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.63 or 0.04808215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00061920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

