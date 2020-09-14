Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 503,902 shares trading hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

