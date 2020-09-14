Bank of America Boosts Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $116.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Peloton stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion and a PE ratio of -59.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $98.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,909,283.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peloton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Peloton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

