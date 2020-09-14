Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 14,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,109.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 141,321 shares of company stock worth $243,379.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Ballantyne Strong worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BTN stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

