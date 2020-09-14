Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 14,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,109.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 141,321 shares of company stock worth $243,379.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Ballantyne Strong worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
