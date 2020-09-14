Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc Buys 109,715 Shares

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 109,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $3,762,127.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 101,665 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40.

On Friday, September 4th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 39,549 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $1,373,141.28.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 33,064 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.88 per share, with a total value of $1,153,272.32.

On Monday, August 31st, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 140,350 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $4,816,812.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 285,390 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,560,565.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 212,337 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $6,968,900.34.

On Monday, August 17th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 67,816 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 243,163 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,664,497.76.

Shares of CAR opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.52. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

