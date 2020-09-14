Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

