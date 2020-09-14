Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

AVY stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.87. 2,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,976. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 291.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

