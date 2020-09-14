Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Avantor stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,943.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030,364 shares of company stock worth $800,605,494 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 32.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

