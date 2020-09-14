Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARGGY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

